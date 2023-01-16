Singer and businesswoman, Francine Koffie aka Fantana, has received a brand new Range Rover from her mother, Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

Fantana took to her Facebook page on Sunday to flaunt the vehicle amidst praises and appreciation to the lawmaker.

The photos show Fantana feeling elated as she poses by the vehicle decorated with a red ribbon.

Credit: Fantana Faacebook.

She wrote: Thank you, MOM! Dorcas Affo – Toffey, I love you so much you literally go above and beyond to give me everything I want. my best friend , my honourable, thank you for everything .