Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was the center of attraction at an event held in her constituency on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

At the commissioning of a multi-purpose housing unit for the Ghana Police Service at the Atomic Police Station in Accra, netizens could not help but drool over her beauty.

But her meeting with President Akufo-Addo after the function touched the hearts of many.

Madam Safo wore a stylish pair of sea-blue jeans that beautifully highlighted her curves.

The two seem to have buried their differences as they exchanged warm pleasantries.

Madam Safo’s infectious smile after the President whispered sweet words to her was enough attestation that, all is well with Ms. Safo and the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Below are some photos:

Kwabenya police barracks

Her colleague MP and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, could not help but join the fun.