Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Adwoa Safo, has reaffirmed her commitment to staying in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after losing the parliamentary primaries.

There were reports that, she is considering contesting the December parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

But Ms. Safo has stated categorically that, her allegiance is still with the ruling NPP and is committed to working to ensure flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins the elections.

As a three-term Member of Parliament, she said is upholds the fundamental principles which underpin the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition in high esteem.

Adwoa Safo urged NPP members to threat to supposed claim of her going independent with the contempt it deserves.