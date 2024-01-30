The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi is advocating for the private sector to be resourced to undertake infrastructural projects in the country.

In in his view, government alone cannot develop the nation thus public-private partnership is the way to go.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Conceding that most Ghanaians oppose private sector involvement in government projects, he said it is now the way to go.

“Private sector involvement in infrastructure development is the way to go. Ghanaians don’t like it but I’m sure that’s the way to go in future. When private sector wants to come in terms of developing infrastructure we should accommodate them and give them the opportunity space to and regulate them” the Asante Ayem North MP stressed.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi believes embracing the private sector is the key to a brighter future for the country.