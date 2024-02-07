Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, has described the National Pledge as gender insensitive.

During parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, the former Minster for Gender, Women and Children questioned why portions made mention of only the blood and toil of forefathers and omit foremothers.

In her opinion, mothers equally toiled for Ghana and not just fathers, hence there must be that inclusion to acknowledge their contributions in the country’s history.

Miss Safo made these remarks in reaction to the new standing orders for parliamentarians to recite the national pledge at the beginning of sitting every week.

The move is to instill a sense of patriotism and unity in the chamber.

Responding to the MP’s concerns, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin noted out that the wording is enshrined in the constitution, thus any changes will require a constitutional amendment.

Under this updated framework, MPs will also undergo a roll call at the commencement of proceedings.

This significant amendment in the new standing orders mandates heads of institutions to personally appear before Parliament to address inquiries pertaining to their agencies, a departure from the previous protocol where Ministers of State could represent them during questioning.

