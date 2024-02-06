Starting from Tuesday, February 6, parliamentary sessions will kick off with the recitation of the National Pledge, signifying the implementation of the new standing orders.

This significant amendment in the new standing orders mandates heads of institutions to personally appear before Parliament to address inquiries pertaining to their agencies, a departure from the previous protocol where Ministers of State could represent them during questioning.

Under this updated framework, Members of Parliament will undergo a roll call and engage in reciting the national pledge at the commencement of proceedings.

Ahmed Ibrahim, the First Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, shed light on the revisions, underlining that autonomous bodies such as the Electoral Commission, CHRAJ boss, BoG governor, NCCE, and the Auditor General will now undergo scrutiny similar to ministers on the parliamentary floor.

“Independent bodies like the Electoral Commission, the CHRAJ boss, the BoG governor, NCCE, and the Auditor General will be subject to questioning just like ministers on the Floor, and the method of responding to questions on the Floor has also been outlined in the new Standing Orders.

“Previously, if the EC was invited, it could argue it had no audience on the Floor, and if the Common Fund administrator was required to attend, it would typically need the Minister’s presence. However, this is no longer the case.

“The administrator can now appear and be interrogated by a committee, responding to inquiries accordingly. The procedure for answering questions has been incorporated into the new Standing Orders.”

