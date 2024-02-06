Some residents in parts of the Northern Region have bemoaned hikes in activities of highway robbery.

According to residents, at least three incidents are recorded monthly, especially on Mondays, which are market days.

The issue was the most recorded challenge on the first day of the “Building Ghana Tour” of the Northern Region.

The “Building Ghana Tour” of the NDC aims at collating concerns of the public in drawing a party manifesto for the 2024 General Election.

In all three towns visited; Yendi, Gushegu and Miom, residents poured out frustrations at the town hall meetings. The issue of armed robbery runs through the challenges of the people.

A resident of Mion, Ali Abubakari is frustrated by the situation. “We can’t travel in the evenings. Issues are worse on Mondays because of the market day”.

Traders who visit the area on Mondays are mostly targets of the attack.

Already, the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II, has teamed up with the local assembly for a solution.

Police checks and patrol on the highway have achieved little results.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, acknowledged the efforts to address the challenge.

“I am informed that you set up a committee including your assemblymen to deal with the problem, I can assure you that when NDC comes to the office the insecurity will be a thing of the past,” he added.

John Mahama gave an assurance to tackle the situation when returned to power.

He says the police will be retooled for the purpose.

“We can not let armed robbers take over our society like that so when we come we are going to equip our police and security officers so that they can disturb the armed robbers from disturbing the peace of the area,” he added.

ALSO READ: