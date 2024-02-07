The Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee of Parliament investigating has the alleged clandestine plot to remove the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reiterated the committees’ commitment to produce a balanced report on its investigations.

Samuel Atta Akyea’s comments follow concerns about the possible tensions within the committee due to the delayed report.

But he has refuted such claims and insists that the committee is only being meticulous not to allow anyone to use it as a tool to carry out the wishes of others but will operate independently and impartially.

Speaking to JoyNews on February 6, he said “As I have told you, we are just waiting for the Clerks to the committee to come out with what we call a simple but comprehensive report.

“And then we as members of the committee will sit together and look at what the clerks presented and when it’s fit for purpose we will sanction it and then I sign and the clerk will also sign.

“What is put in the public domain is so fraudulent that there is no signature of the chairman and the clerk so who is trying to pretend that the committee has come out with a report.”

Weeks ago, a report purporting to have emerged from the Ad hoc Committee found its way onto some media platforms. Subsequently, the chairman said that was not their report, adding that they were still developing their reports.

Touching on the matter, Mr Atta Akyea said it was most unfortunate adding that the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service ought to look into the matter.

“They need to fish the person out because this is a forgery which is against a whole Parliament. I don’t know who wants to steal the show, it is so prejudicial that we attribute a forgery to a committee of Parliament.

“It is a very, very banal and low-cost behaviour and then we need to look at it because it is distasteful,” he stressed.

Backgound

On July 25, the Speaker of Parliament named Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea as the chairperson of a 7-member ad-hoc committee to probe the recently leaked controversial audio in which voices are heard clandestinely plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police.

The viral audio, which revealed a supposed conspiracy by senior police officers and a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office, resulted in a debate on the floor of Parliament with the Minority calling for a forensic audit.

Subsequently, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin proposed the setting up of the Special Committee. Mr Bagbin asked the committee to submit its report by September 10, 2023.

