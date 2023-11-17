The Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta-Akyea, has stated that the opposition by residents of Ada against the salt mining operations of Electrochem Ghana is a lawless attempt to undermine the progress of the firm.

He cautioned them to desist from engaging in any activities that seek to undermine the firm’s progress.

“My pain is hearing that there are some people who believe that if they don’t undermine this enterprise with our personal interest, they won’t be happy. It also means that if we should just put together a very vile conspiracy and commit some crimes and even kill somebody, that is their pleasure. We cannot have that lawlessness, undermining an undertaking that can bless the entire country,” he said.

Over the period, residents of Ada have complained that the company’s operation in the area would deny them their livelihoods.

A conflict between the two parties on November 6 resulted in the killing of one person at Toflokpo while several other residents got injured during a shooting incident.

Parliament subsequently ordered a probe into the matter for a lasting solution.

During a visit to the salt mining site at Songor by the committee, its Chairman, Samuel Atta-Akyea, said he would ensure that such anti-progress entities are dealt with.

“I am using this opportunity to sound a note of caution to those who believe that this whole Ada traditional area should not improve—when you have an investor who wants to improve the lots of the people. When they will seize some of the production lines for you to go produce and even create a ready market, and then they buy it off you. And then somebody who believes that this undertaking should be undermined.

“That lawlessness will have to cease. And this is one of the things that I, as the chairman of the committee, will take up at the highest level so that this country should not have people who want to undermine progress,” he stated.

The Ranking Member on the Committee, John Jinapor, however, said they would take steps to ensure a win-win situation for a peaceful and business-friendly atmosphere.

ALSO READ: