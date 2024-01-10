Chairman of Parliament’s ad hoc committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, has refuted the content of a leaked draft report allegedly emanating from the committee probing the suspected plot to remove IGP.

“With the greatest of respect this is not the handiwork of the committee”, he told Midday News anchor, Emefa Apawu.

He explained that members of the committee are still waiting on the clerk to tease out a report for their consideration thus whatever has been put in the public domain is not a reflection of the committee’s activities.

“The members of the committee are waiting for the clerk to tease out a report for our consideration and it is very distasteful that anybody bandies this about that this is the report of the committee. A report of the committee will be signed by a committee will be signed by the chairman and the clerk,” he noted.

The allegedly leaked draft report vindicates the IGP and indicts the three police officers named in the leaked tape saga.

According to Atta-Akyea, the committee is yet to make any recommendation on the case, thus the public should disregard the content of the said leaked draft report.