A female captain has earned accolades from her passengers and crew members for her impeccable skills with which she landed an aircraft faced with bad weather.

Captain Eva Gichuru, who was the Pilot-in-command for PassionAir, encountered bad weather en route to Accra.

The flight was scheduled to land at 8:10 PM in Accra but was not cleared for landing due to the heavy rainfall and lightning.

But, Captain Gichuru was able to land Flight OP157 safely at the Kotoka International Airport after circling for almost one hour.

After successfully landing, passengers gathered at the aisle in wait for the hero who saved them from possible disaster.

Passengers, who were onboard the airplane, were spotted in the viral video expressing their appreciation for her bravery during the flight.

They welcomed the Captain with applause and cheers, with their cameras ready to take photos and videos of the moment.