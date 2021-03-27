Joy Prime presenter, Jay Foley, has revealed things he noted down when he attended 2013’s BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Jay Foley said he was surprised to note that the media had to arrive at the venue five hours before the main show opens.

He also told Andy Dosty that, all the media houses that were given the green pass had to log all equipment they would come to the venue with and any other foreign material rejected.

One thing he said shocked him to the core was that, the audience in the auditorium weren’t allowed to take photos or film the event onto their individual social media platforms.

He said there were spaces for photographers, adding that about 3,000 people worked on the set for the show to start.

Other technical things, he noted, were that, even LED screens were customised to make the show a success.

When I went for BET 2013, media queued at 12:pm. The main event started at 5:pm – What you are working with are supposed to be logged by the organisers. Anything apart from what you registered would not be allowed.

No filming on your phone when show starts… About 3,000 people worked on the BET Awards’ sets in 2013.

The first time I walked into an award show in Germany, I realised they had resources that were customised for the event. Same with BET in 2013 – LED screens were designed in triangular shapes specifically for the event.

You couldn’t interview celebrities who were not booked for your media house, he told Andy Dosty.