Nigerian superstar Davido Adeleke joined the most exciting names in music to provide first-class entertainment moments for fans around the world at the just-ended BET awards.

Davido redefined the Afrobeat genre with an outstanding performance at the event held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

For a debut appearance on the BET stage, trust Davido to bring out his A-game.

The stage props were designed to depict a typical conservative Nigerian home.

Just some few minutes into his performance, the crowd were already on their feet, jamming to Feel It and Unavailable off his Timeless album.

Davido’s Performance on the BET awards stage was historical, etching his position as one of the best Afrobeat performers of all time.

Watch video below: