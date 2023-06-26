In their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) debut, the Black Meteors of Ghana showcased an impressive performance, securing a 3-2 victory over Congo on Sunday.

Emmanuel Yeboah, the skilled striker from Club Cluj, stole the spotlight by netting two goals, propelling Ghana to triumph over their spirited opponents.

Seeking a return to the Olympic Games in Paris next year, Ghana initiated the game with vigor in the first half but struggled to find the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Congo posed a constant threat to Ghana’s goal, testing goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad on multiple occasions.

Following the halftime break, Emmanuel Yeboah and Hafiz Ibrahim substituted skipper Afriyie Barnieh and Sylvester Simba.

In the 50th minute, Ghana finally broke the deadlock when Ernest Nuamah, forward for FC Nordsjaelland, unleashed a splendid strike, aided by an assist from Emmanuel Yeboah.

Yeboah’s predatory instincts rewarded him with a well-deserved goal shortly thereafter. Two minutes later, Ghana was awarded a penalty, which Yeboah calmly converted, extending the Black Meteors’ lead to 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining.

However, in the final moments of the encounter at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Ghana’s concentration faltered, allowing Congo to score two late goals.

Reich Kokolo found the net in the 92nd minute, followed by Yann Ngatse in the 93rd minute, intensifying the match’s finale.

Despite the late drama, the Black Meteors emerged victorious, kick-starting their U-23 AFCON campaign on a positive note.

⏰ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ! It’s all over at the Prince Abdellah Stadium 🏟️



🇬🇭 Ghana U23 3️⃣-2️⃣ Congo U23 🇨🇬#BlackMeteors | #TotalEnergiesAFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/DmasWdhaEq — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 25, 2023

Ghana, who now sit top of their group will now regroup and prepare for its second Group A game against host nation, Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.