Black Meteors captain, Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh, has set his sights on playing at the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Ghana, who are on the quest of securing an Olympic spot next year, opened their 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations contest (AFCON) on Sunday.

The Black Meteors recorded a 3-2 win against Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Ernest Nuamah and Emmanuel Yeboah scored the goals for Ghana’s U23 side.

Afriyie-Barnieh, speaking in an interview, said playing in that Olympic Game is the dream of every player because most international stars have previously participated.

According to him, the team is determined to work to ensure they secure a spot to play in Paris next year.

“It means a lot to me to participate in the Olympic Games because it is one of the biggest competitions in the world,” the FC Zurich striker said.

“It’s a competition that has seen a lot of stars participate in over the years,” he added.

Ghana, who sit top of their group, will take on Morocco in their second Group A game on Tuesday with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

A victory would secure the Black Meteors a spot in the semifinals of this competition.

