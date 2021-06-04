After escaping unscathed from a near-fatal accident, musician Kwabena Kwabena has found his voice and has narrated events leading to the crash.

Kwabena Kwabena made the narration in the studios of Accra-based Kingdom FM, where he was headed when he was involved in the crash.

The Bue Kwan hitmaker recounted how he was driving on top speed on the Nkawkaw highway when the car leading him made an unusual stop.

According to him, the driver of the Kia Sorento car ahead of him noticed his car bonnet had opened abruptly and out of panic he started skidding off the road.

Kwabena Kwabena, who was driving, said he also made attempts to swerve the car but was hit in the headlight area, which threw his car off the road into the bush.

After an intense struggle and increased heart rate, his car screeched to a halt.

All occupants of the car – crew, bloggers, stylish – survived the crash.