Smiles are beaming on the face of 13-year-old accident victim, Moses Addai as several individuals have offered help to cater for his surgery.

The teenager was involved in a life-threatening accident after a speeding taxi driver lost control of his vehicle and hit him.

Multimedia journalist, Seth Kwame Boateng presenting the donation to Moses Addai and mother at KATH.

Moses was buying food at Trede Junction in the Ashanti Region when a taxi driver hit him at the spot he stood.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where an urgent surgery was performed and his right leg amputated from his thigh to save his life.

He has for the past three months been at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after going through four surgeries but doctors say he has about three more to go.

So far, about GHS 35,000 has been raised and donated to him at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after his story touched the hearts of many Asempa FM listeners.

Moses Addai, Accident victim

ALSO READ:

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has also made a cheque donation of GH¢30,000.00 after he called into Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The journalist met the young boy and his distraught mother at the hospital while doing a follow-up to his award-winning documentary, ‘Crushed’.

On his Hospital bed, what he thinks of daily is who would be playing the church drum in his absence and the person to lead his school during 6th March parades since he takes up these roles on such occassions.

Donations are still welcome and can be brought to the studios of Asempa FM at Kokomlemle.