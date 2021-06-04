The plight of a young accident victim on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has touched the heart of the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta.

The Minister made a cash donation of GH¢30,000.00 after listening to the story by award winning journalist, Seth Kwame Boateng on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The journalist met the young boy and his distraught mother at the hospital while doing a follow-up to his award-winning documentary, ‘Crashed’.

According to him, the boy survived a ghastly accident after he was knocked down by a speeding taxi.

He has since lost his right leg but his family is struggling to pay his hospital bills.

Through the benevolence of listeners, Asempa FM was able to raise about GHc 35,000 to help pay the bills of the young man.

Already, he has gone through four surgical operations after his right leg was amputated and doctors at KATH say he needs three more to fully recover.

Touched by the plight of the young boy, Mr Amoako-Atta called into the show on Wednesday, June 3, 2021, and made the generous donation.

“I’m so touched by the story of the young boy who could be my grandson,” the Roads Minister stated.