Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, has survived a near-fatal accident.

Reports indicate the accident occurred on Monday, May 31, 2021, while returning from a funeral in Kumasi.

The accident is said to have occurred after the bonnet of a car in front of him forcibly opened.

The situation sent shivers down the spine of the driver who pulled the brake, causing the musician to hit the rare of his car.

Though Kwabena Kwabena escaped unscathed, his vehicle has been badly damaged.

Watch the video attached below: