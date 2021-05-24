Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, caused a stir on social media last year when he posted photos with his fingernails coloured.

Many of his fans were stunned and in his latest interview, the veteran musician said he does it for fun.

He told Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show that I woke up one morning and I decided to paint my nails and because I also kind of had the habit of chewing my fingernails and this has actually helped. I am just enjoying myself and feeling free.

It’s liberation and I’m finding myself. I got to a point where I got like I can’t lose myself to no other and I made a song out of it.

Kwabena Kwabena shows off painted toenails

It’s something I do for myself and something I enjoy. Can’t I do something for myself? Who says painting of nails is for women only? It’s my fashion sense and it’s not a new thing. Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena takes a look at his blue painted fingernails in the Hitz FM studio during interview with Andy Dosty

MORE:

Reacting to rumours that wearing polished nails makes him gay, Kwabena Kwabena said no one had the right to question his sexuality by just looking at his photo on social media.

Kwabena Kwabena shows off his painted toenails in latest photo

Seeing a picture means you can see my sexuality? If they are talking about my sexuality from a photo then we have a long way to go. For me for any human being to watch a photo and make a judgement … appearance is deceptive, you are not being wise then.

If you could know all from a photo then you are a supernatural human being.

Talking about speaking for the LGBTI+ community when one of their houses was raided in Accra, Kwabena Kwabena said he spoke against violence but didn’t support them wholeheartedly.

I spoke against violence against them. I am not defending anything which is not lawful. We didn’t have smartphones back then but people were doing it. In 2021, there is the internet where kids who are finding their sexuality can access things easily.

If you are a parent and thinking well you won’t be violent with them, he said.