A photo of singer Kwabena looking dapper in a vintage outfit is currently circulating on social media and fans cannot get enough of them.

It’s scarce to have an encounter with men who enjoy painting their toenails but it seems the ‘Bue Kwan’ singer has taken a new trend.

His latest photo on social media, which was shared through his official Instagram account, had the caption, awene pa nkasa 😎 (to wit proper waist beads make no noise).

Paying mind to his Instagram page, the 42-year-old musician has deleted all of his photos with the exception of three new ones he posted recently.

Kwabena Kwabena shows off his painted toenails in latest photo

Some celebrities and fans of the singer took to the comment section to express their views.

