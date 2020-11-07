Three members of Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, have tested positive for coronavirus, the club has confirmed.

The individuals, who have not been revealed to be either players or staff members, are currently in self-isolation.

A tweet by the club read: “Three people out of the team that went for coronavirus test have tested positive, and have been referred to the appropriate quarters for isolation and treatment. We wish them well and hope to see them join us soon.”

The news comes as the club prepares for the new season, which is scheduled to start next weekend.

Hearts will start their campaign with an away clash against Aduana Stars on November 14 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium.

The Phobians are confident of ending their league title drought this season. They were last Ghanaian champions in 2009.