Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gladstorm Akwaboah, popularly known as Akwaboah, has shared a video of her adorable daughters.

The video has Akwaboah’s daughters, Alexandria and Aveya, speaking in an impeccable British accent.

In the video, Alexandria, who is the eldest, is seen making a complaint about Aveya to their mother.

Alexandria disclosed that Aveya had hit her and nearly injured her in the eye.

After listening to Alexandria, their mother asked Aveya to respond to the complaints by her elder sister.

But as if it was a ploy to evade punishment, Aveya spoke words that could not be easily understood.

The speech got her mother breaking down in laughter. The video of Alexandria and Aveya was posted on social media by their father.

Sharing the video, Akwaboah indicated he had been confused by what his daughter was saying.

“Just wait for It…Somebody please Explain to me what ma daughter was saying..#ConfusedFather..I choke Eiii Aveya.”