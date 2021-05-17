The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has waded in a turf war on social media with investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure, over threats he will be forced to beat the Australian High Commissioner who is advocating LGBTQ rights in Ghana.

Manasseh Azure, responding to the threat by Mr George, took to his Facebook Page and demanded that the MP must respect the laws of the land which frowns upon assault or any threat of it on another person let alone a diplomat.

“If the laws of Ghana do not allow homosexuality, those same laws don’t allow an MP to threaten to beat up a diplomat or insult them on live TV.

READ ALSO:

“Sam George, this is terrible. And it’s a disgrace to the people you represent. Apologise to them and the Australian High Commissioner,” Mr Azure wrote.

Mr George, in response, rubbished the comments of the journalist and rather condemned him for what he believes to be Mr Azure pushing the agenda of LGBTQs in the country.

“For someone who trumpets the fight against corruption, I would assume that you truly love our Country. What part of your culture supports homosexuality? What part of your upbringing embraces that act? I would expect better judgement from you,” he fumed.