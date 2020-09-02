Father of highlife musician Akwaboah Jnr, Kwadwo Akwaboah, has disclosed how he went blind after a spiritual attack on him.

According to the ‘Awerekyekyere’ singer – who is also a highlife legend and record producer — his blindness started 10 years ago while living and working in Amsterdam, Holland.



He said it all started when he woke up one day and realised that one of his eyes had blood spot on it and after consulting the doctor for treatment, there was no positive result.



“I woke up one day after playing with a band and realised that my right eye had blood spot on it,” he said. “So, I visited my doctor who gave me an eye drop to use. But after using for some time, it didn’t work.”

He made this revelation during an interview on TV XYZ.

He disclosed that after treatment in Holland didn’t yield any result, he relocated to Ghana to try traditional medicine because he believes in it more than the orthodox medicines.

And after visiting herbalists and spiritual men in Ghana, the problem kept deteriorating.

He said he believes his blindness was caused by spiritual forces, and that he has hope that he will see one day.

He also said his son, Akwaboah, has been giving him massive financial support, however, he feels he is draining him.

“To be honest, my son has been providing all the financial support since I arrived in Ghana. He is just little so I can’t always depend on him for my needs. He always checks up on me and sends me money,” he added.

Meanwhile, Akwaboah Jnr has released a remix of his father’s hit single, titled ‘Awerekyekyere’. It comes with a music video featuring his father.