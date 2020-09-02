Legendary gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has dismissed his supposed marriage with Maame Tiwaa of the ‘Asomafo’ singing group.

The two, who have been working closely together for over two decades, now have been rumoured to be husband and wife due to the chemistry that exists in their performances.

However, Mr Sarpong shocked many Ghanaians in an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam when he disclosed they were just colleagues.

“I have heard the rumours many times but I want to clarify she is not my wife though she came to stay with me for some time. She gave birth to all her three children there with the eldest now 35 years,” he said.

According to him, Maame Tiwaa is someone he met in 1981 during the early stages of his career at a funeral he attended with Professor Kofi Abraham.

“She also came with a Methodist band to perform at the funeral where her melodious voice attracted me to partner her for my music career.

“So I got the opportunity to work with an Ahinsan-based music group so I poached Tiwaah to join us and we have been together since,” he recounted.

He stressed they have been able to stick together including the entire ‘Asomafo’ group because they understand each other.

He pointed out they have over the years learn to adopt and understand each other’s temperament and attitude.