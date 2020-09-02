The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has said the government is poised to renovate all traditional stadia, which served as very important football venues in the past.

“We will not allow these sporting facilities to deteriorate as we have put in place measures to make them modern sporting edifices.

“Government wants to improve the sporting infrastructure of the country which is key to development of sports,“ he said at the 26 Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, at Prampram in Accra.

READ ALSO

He said the traditional stadia such as the Nkwakwa Sports Stadium, Konogo Waterloo, Agona Sports Stadium, Kpando, Gyendu Park, Kalanda Park and Sunyani Coronation Park, have been earmarked for renovation.

According to the Minister, works would commence at the Nkawkaw Stadium on Friday, September 4, adding that, the venue would be modernised to serve the general interest of all.

He added that the first and second phases of works at the Accra Sports Stadium have been completed with that of Baba Yara Sports Stadium to be completed soon.

Mr Asiamah was also optimistic that renovation works at the Essipong Sports Stadium would make the edifice bounce back as a very attractive football destination.