Thousands of people have welcomed the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.

Mr Mahama was met on arrival by several thousands of motorbike riders amid joyous songs and dance and was taken through the principal streets of Wa.

Mr Mahama arrived a day early to embark on a four-day tour of the Upper West Region from Wednesday to Saturday.

He was seen speaking to some people on the streets of Wa in motorcycle known as ‘Wa Camboo’, campaigning.

Speaking to scores of people who defied the rains to meet the NDC flagbearer, Mr Mahama said Ghanaians were well informed and discerning and will vote for which party served them better.

He recounted several projects executed by his administration.

John Mahama thanked the people for coming out to register for 2020, urging them to do same when the register is exhibited.

Checkout some photos:

Mahama campaigns in Wa

