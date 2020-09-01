The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East Region has expelled former District Chief Executive for Kintampo South, Kojo Nyame Bosomfo Datiakwah from the party.

At a press conference on Tuesday, at the Kintampo South District capital, Jema, the regional, constituency, and branch executives of the party denounced his membership.

According to the executives, the former DCE has declared his intention to contest the upcoming general elections as an independent candidate after losing the parliamentary primaries to the incumbent MP, Felicia Adjei.

They explained that Mr. Bosomfo Datiakwah was given the opportunity to serve as DCE for the area for two consecutive terms but cried foul when he lost primaries in 2015 and 2019.

He has also been accused of alleging that he was cheated in the selection process.

Addressing the media, the regional chairman of the party, Unaus Owusu disclosed that, the former DCE who feels peeved about the situation is demanding an amount of GH¢300,000 from the party before rescinding his decision to go independent.

The chairman, therefore, denounced Mr. Datiakwa’s membership from the party.

Meanwhile, an attempt to get the former DCE’s response to his expulsion has proved futile.