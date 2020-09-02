The Executive Director of Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), Dr Steve Manteaw has blamed the lack of development in the country on political parties.

According to Dr Manteaw, both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) only come to power to “steal state resources”.

“Both NDC and NPP are thieves so the 2020 elections so we are only going to choose between an armed robber and a thief,” he said in an interview with Adom News’ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa.

The ISODEC boss expressed disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led government which he said promised to fight corruption.

“This government has not really inspired confidence in the fight against corruption. We have not seen any serious commitment to tackle it,” he said.

Dr Manteaw said the best the current government has done is to pay lip-service to the corruption fight.