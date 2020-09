Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has shared a video of herself jamming to Becca’s Obi Begye Me’ song.

The latest post of the Kumawood actress on Instagram suggests that she might have lost her sugar daddy after the infamous ‘Papa No’ saga.

One thing that caught attention was her caption.

For the first time, she left out her favourite hashtag ‘HisOnlyChick’, which comes with all her social media posts.