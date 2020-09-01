An application that serves as a one-stop-shop for West Africa Examination (WAEC) past questions and answers for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) has been launched.

The Ultimate PASSCO app is a simple, easy to use, and comprehensive mobile app for studying WAEC Past Questions.

The app is for students preparing for BECE and WASSCE exams and covers Paper One and Two with Questions and Answers.

The app, which can be downloaded for free is built for Apple iPhones and Android Phones.

Ultimate PASSCO was designed with the ultimate goal of helping students to easily study, using their preferred mobile devices with simplicity and ease of use for all age groups.

We built a simple and beautiful app and made it available for FREE. If you are a BECE or a WASSCE Student, a teacher or parent then get this NEW FREE app for yourself or your students or wards now, a statement from the app’s developers has said.

The statement called on students, teachers, and parents who need the app most to freely download and also share it for students’ optimum use.

The app can be downloaded for free at https://ultimatepassco.nexvelsoft.com/

The app was developed by Nexvelsoft Ltd, a body passionate about educational technology.

Nexvelsoft is a web, software and mobile development firm, providing solutions to clients in diverse industries.