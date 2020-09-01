An extension of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) was hosted on Ghana’s number one station, Adom TV, and unseen excerpts have been released.

After the three-day programme elapsed and the country went dead in silence, West African TV Personality of the Year, Sister Sandy and her team thought it wise to give a recap.

With the absence of the real artistes, some dedicated team members stepped into the shoes of top celebrities for some few minutes.

Sister Sandy, all clad in a white gown stood in as the red carpet host and ushered the music stars into the auditorium.

The first to grace the red carpet was on air personality Maame Boatemaa, who confidently represented the bubbly VGMA host, Berla Mundi.

‘Queen of Ghana Music’, Akiti-turned-Wendy Shay also came through with her blue gown and crown, all poised to showcase her supremacy.

Rich Connect also had a feel of being singer, Kelvyn Boy, who was hopeful of being recognised as the Afrobeats singer of the year.

MORE:

Stylist Obaaku, in the character of Akuapem Poloo, could not have been exempted if ‘life of the party’ is mentioned.

The drama was aired on entertainment show ‘Ahosepe’, Monday.

Watch video below: