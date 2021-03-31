Your number one TV station, Adom TV, is extending its Badwam Ahosepe weekly show to Saturdays with an all-new exciting two-hour show dubbed Ahosepe Xtra on April 3, 2021.

The host of the show, Sister Sandy, is set to keep viewers glued to their set as she steers the affairs in the entertainment sphere with A-list industry players every Saturday at 8:pm.

Speaking in an interview, Sister Sandy urged viewers to look out for exciting dialogues with celebrities, breaking news stories among other showbiz essentials that will make their weekend one to talk about.

Endorsing the show first-time is legendary musician Daddy Lumba who promised to watch the fully-packed show.

Check out the video below: