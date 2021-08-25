Ghanaian Afrobeats and Afro-fusion singer, Gyakie, has heaped praises on Adom TV’s Sister Sandy for the instrumental role she has been playing in pushing upcoming artistes in the country.

Gyakie could not hide her excitement when the Adom crew caught up with her during her #LiveExperienceWithGyakie concert in Kumasi.

The Forever hitmaker disclosed that she has always been a huge fan of the entertainment president and meeting her was like a dream come true.

On why she has developed a bond with the evergreen presenter, Gyakie stated that she is intrigued by how the former continues to support young, upcoming and mainstream artistes.

“What I’ll say to Sister Sandy is that, I truly love her. I follow her show a lot. I’m a very big fan of her show. Her support to these artistes is what is uplifting the entertainment industry in Ghana,” she gave a special shoutout.

Watch video below: