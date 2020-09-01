After over 10 years of being in a relationship and two years of marriage, Tracy Sarkcess has re-fallen in love with Sarkodie after serving a special food.

Sarkodie gave credence to the saying, ‘a man who can cook is so attractive and a man who does the dishes is irresistible’.

Bringing to the dining table his ‘Chef Sark fried rice’ was all the magic Sarkodie needed to make his wife fall head over heels in love.

Tracy Sarkcess, after a single scoop, admitted her husband and father-of-two is the best chef in the whole of Ghana.

She confessed the meal was so delicious and a pack per head will sell for GH¢ 300.00.