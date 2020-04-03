Award winning songwriter and musician, Akwaboah, has announced that he has lost all his songs and next album because his laptop has crushed.

He is, thus, currently seeking for the services of an Information Technology expert to come to his aid.

In a tweet to announce his predicament, Akwaboah said: “So my laptop hard disk crushed yesterday..I’ve lost all my music including next album.. can anyone help with retrieving them,” he wrote.

In shock was Sarkodie, who said “we are dead.”

So my laptop hard disk crushed yesterday..I’ve lost all my music including next album.. can anyone help with retrieving them😔😔😔. — Akwaboah (@AkwaboahMusic) April 1, 2020

Reactions below: