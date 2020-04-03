Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has called on the government to get more Ghanaians tested for the deadly coronavirus.

He believes that getting more people tested will reveal that there are more cases in Ghana than the number the country has currently recorded.

Ghana has so far recorded 204 cases of the deadly virus with five deaths.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the government has put some parts of the country – Greater Accra, Tema, and Greater Kumasi – under lockdown.

The government has also started mass testing in some areas of Accra.

But Mr Dumelo, who is eyeing the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat in the upcoming December elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, is calling for more testing to be done.

“The government should as a matter of urgency get more test kits and increase the capacity of facilities doing the actual testing,” he said in a tweet.

The actor added that “Cases are increasing in bits because our testing capacity is small. Increase d testing capacity & u will realize we actually have more cases than being reported.”

Mr Dumelo also revealed that he has so far distributed 7,000 hand sanitisers, bags of rice, oil, eggs (from his farm), 2570 loaves of bread, gari and bags of water to the less privileged in Ayawaso West.