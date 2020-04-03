Rapper Sarkodie has congratulated Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr. Eazi for making it to Forbes Africa on the ’30 Under 30′ list, featuring 30 young entrepreneurs, leaders and change makers across Africa.

Amidst challenging times and global uncertainty, the Forbes ’30 Under 30 Africa Class of 2020′ features bright and innovative leaders who are ready and equipped to adapt to whatever the future may hold, with 30 honorees selected from the style, entertainment, sports, finance, media, advert and marketing, healthcare, and science industry.

Mr. Eazi for made it to Forbes Africa on the 30 Under 30” list.

Among those featured on this year’s list are nine of Nigeria’s trailblasers.

They are DJ Cuppy, Eazi, Patoranking, Tracy Batta, Olajumoke Oduwole, Swanky Jerry, Davies Okeowo, Maryam Gwadabe and Asisat Oshoala.

Reacting to the news on his Twitter page, the Ghanaian rapper tweeted with a fire emoji predicting how happy he is about the development.

