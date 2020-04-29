Many lovers of Akwaboah can rattle the lyrics of his songs, but have little information concerning his private life; most especially the news of his son.

However, Akwaboah has screamed that little information out loud with a picture of his son to mark his birthday yesterday, April 28.

Sharing a rare photo of his son, who bears his first name, Akwaboah revealed how proud he was to father Gladstorm Kojo Antwi.

ALSO

Akwaboah spoke into his son’s life on how he will be the best thing to happen to the world and how he will forever immense in his love.