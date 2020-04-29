The Founder and General overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been challenged on his claim that he could heal coronavirus patients.

The cleric in a video said that the federal Nigerian government should permit pastors like him to go to isolation centres and heal patients.

In a robust reaction to what the clergyman said, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches said that if the pastor could do so, they would give $1,000 (N390,000) for every patient that he heals.

The group called out the pastor in a statement published on Tuesday, April 28, on Sahara Reporters.

They said in performing the healing miracle, he must do so under “an agreed medical and scientific conditions.”

According to the statement, the call of challenge must not go unanswered as the group also recalled that Suleman said God is bigger than coronavirus.

The group, therefore, said that if that is the case, then the pastor must make sure he heals up to 15 people battling with the virus.

“This request should not go unattended. Suleman specifically said that the gifted pastors could heal 18 out of 20 COVID-19 patients. This is a reasonable number…,” Leo Igwe, the head of the group said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria as at April 28, 2020 had 1,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 255 discharged with 44 deaths.