The Ghana Military Police has arrested 41-year old Bernard Ayeh of Adjiringanor, a suburb of Accra, for allegedly personating as a Canadian Army Officer.

The said suspect was picked up around the Adentan Barrier general area wearing a camouflage uniform while driving a Mazda saloon car with registration number GR1406-20.

A statement signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, the Director of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra stated.

Bernard Ayeh, the statement said, had in his possession two different types of pistols (a Walther PPS Pistol Serial Numbered AK5810 with 15 rounds and a Springfield Armory XD-9 Pistol Serial Numbered XD883001).

He also had two pistol holsters, two handcuffs with keys, a jack knife, a baton, two fake Canadian Army Identity Cards, bearing the name Lieutenant Colonel Bernard Ayeh, three mobile phones and an amount of GH¢ 13,470.40.

Bernard Ayeh, the statement said, was earlier spotted by a Senior Officer of the Ghana Army around Peduase, but he sped off upon sighting the Ghana Army vehicle and thereby raising suspicion.

The Military Police was notified while the Senior Officer and his aides pursued him to the Adentan Barrier where he was eventually nabbed.

Upon interrogation, the statement said, he confessed that he was not a Canadian Army Officer and that he once worked as a contractor with the Canadian Army, during which he acquired the Canadian Army camouflage uniform.

He also disclosed that he bought one of the pistols from an official at the Ghana Police Headquarters, while he inherited the other one from a late Uncle.

Further checks by the Military Police also revealed the suspect’s name had come up in an investigation in respect of personating a military officer and other matters under investigation before the investigative agencies.

The Military Police had, accordingly, processed the suspect for referral to the Police Headquarters for further investigation and possible prosecution.

It, therefore, urged any member of the public who had fallen victim to the activities of the suspect to go forward to assist in investigations.