At least seven pregnant women have reportedly tested positive to the deadly novel coronavirus.

This is according to the Chairman for Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations on Health, Dr Gabriel Benaku.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, he expressed fears the virus could be passed unto the unborn babies.

“We have already spotted seven pregnant women who are infected with covid-19. That have implication on their children and their immediate family,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the government and able-individuals to continuously provide support towards the fight against the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Ghana as at April 28, 2020 had recorded 1,671 cases, 188 recoveries and 16 deaths.