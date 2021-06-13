Ghana were held 0-0 by Ivory Coast in an International friendly at the Cape Coast Stadium Saturday night.

The Black Stars made a positive start to the game but the visitors quickly settled to match Charles Akonnor’s men.

Coach Akonnor made changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Morocco on Tuesday. Captain Andre Ayew, who was a second half substitute in the first game, started ahead of Samuel Owusu – Lawrence Ati Zigi was also put in goal in place of Razak Abalora with Thomas Teye Partey and Baba Iddrisu partnering in midfield.

Playing in front of a good crowed in Cape Coast – Ivory Coast threatened the goal area of Ghana with Sebastian Haller missing the post by inches following a solo effort in the 14th minute of the game.

Thomas Partey fired a ferocious strike which pulled a save from Ivory Coast goalkeeper Slyvian Gbohouo inside 41 minutes.

Moments later, Ivory Coast nearly fetched the opener but Daniel Amartey’s timely header from a Jeremy Boga swinging cross denied the lurking Haller before halftime – as the two teams headed back to the dressing room without a goal.

Back from recess Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier created the first opportunity by sending in a teasing cross in search of Ibrahima Sangare but Daniel Amartey was on hand to head the ball to safety.

Two minutes later, AC Milan star Franck Kessie’s shot was then deflected to corner.

Emmanuel Gyasi was later substituted for Joel Fameyeh while Amad Diallo and Max Gradel came on for the Elephants.

Ismael Ganiyu was also brought on for Alexander Djiku who got injury. Ghana Coach Charles Akonnor again brought on Kwame Opoku for Captain Andre Ayew.

Max Gradel then pulled a wonderful save from Lawrence Ati-Zigi from a free kick minutes before the full time whistle.

Ghana, thus, finishes the June International window without a win after the 1-0 loss to Morocco on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will play Ethiopia and South Africa in September – in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.