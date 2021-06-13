The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with a highway robbery on the Nkawie-Kobeng road on Friday.

The armed men are reported to have attacked occupants of three vehicles, robbing them of their phones and undisclosed amount of money.

The three vehicles were; a sprinter bus with registration number AS 3970-20, Nissan March with registration number AS 4327-13 and KIA Might truck with registration number AW 885-17.

Barely 24 hours after the operation, the robbers, who bolted into a nearby bush, have been arrested.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Police service, stating they are currently assisting with investigations.

The statement added the suspects were arrested with the support of residents in the area, however, their identities were not disclosed.

A single barrel gun was retrieved by the dispatched team at the time of arrest.