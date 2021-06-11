General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has run to the defence of the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof Ken Attafuah.

This was after he was reported to have said he will not recruit any member of the party.

An order he said came from President Nana Akufo-Addo as the NIA intends to set up district and regional offices across the country.

This comment has angered the rank-and-file of the party including the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Keb Agyapong amid backlash from the general public.

There have also been calls for Prof Attafuah to apologise over his comments.

But reacting to the development on Accra-based Okay FM, General Mosquito, as he is known in the political circles, questioned the basis for the apology.

“Why should Prof. Attafuah be asked to apologise, apologise to who? Apologise because NIA is NPP headquarters or NPP private business?

“What crime has Prof Attafuah committed for saying that President Akufo-Addo has asked him not to be partisan in employing people at NIA? he queried.

To him, Prof Attafuah should rather be commended for acting as a disciplined person instead of the backlash.

“Bigwigs within the party who ought to know better and commend Prof. Attafuah even if he’s paying lip service to this principle are rather descending on him.

“Whether he will act on what the President has told him or not is another matter but just saying he’ll not populate NIA with party people is worth commending,” he said.