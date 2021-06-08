Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, has incurred the wrath of Kennedy Agyaping, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was after he was reported to have said he will not recruit any member of the party. The NIA intends to set up district and regional offices across the country.

This is to enable persons who could not register during the National Identification mass registration to do so.

Based on this, members of the NPP were hoping to be given an advantage during the recruitment.

But Prof Attafuah is quoted to have said he will not hire any NPP member because President Nana Akufo-Addo has “charged him to build a neutral public service.”

Kennedy Agyapong

This comment has angered the rank-and-file of the party including the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Agyapong.

He is threatening to lead a massive demonstration against the NIA boss if he does not rescind his decision.

“Is this the reward you give to party people for sacrificing their lives? How many villages did you Ken Attafuah go to campaign?” The Assin Central MP quizzed.

Mr Agyapong is hoping Prof Attafuah will be sacked for courting bad press for government.

“I know the President would have fired anyone who brings the name of the party into disrepute so we are watching,” he added.