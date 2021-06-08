Two persons, arrested by police in the Upper East Region for robbery, have been jailed a total of 40 years with hard labour.

The suspects, identified as Awinaba Joel Ayembil, a 30-year-old farmer and Mathias Asagba, aged 20, were arrested for committing different crimes in the region.

Mr Ayembil bagged 25 years, while Mr Asagba was handed a 15-year term.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere.

The statement noted that prior to the jail term, a manhunt was launched for Mr Ayembil who escaped after a robbery at Zebilla.

He was subsequently arrested at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region where he had gone into hiding after the suspected robbery.

“He was subsequently put before the Bawku Circuit Court on Friday, June 4, 2021, for the offence of conspiracy and robbery, contrary to section 23 (1) and 149 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act as amended by Act (646) and was sentenced to 25 years with hard labour,” the statement noted.

Mr Asagba, on the other hand, was put before the Bolgatanga Circuit Court, where he was “tried and convicted to 15 years with hard labour on May 26, 2021.”

Meanwhile, two others; Salifu Gola and Adam Yaro aged 24 have also been remanded into police custody for robbery with a manhunt for a third suspect, Iddrisu Mahadu in connection with the same robbery.

