A man, believed to be in his 30s, has been found dead at Kambongnaayili, a village in the Walewale Municipality of the North East Region.

The man, according to reports, was found lying by a bridge on the road leading to Walewale on Saturday morning.

While details of the incident remain sketchy, the Assembly Member, Issah Abdul Gafaru, confirmed the incident.

Though the body is yet-to-identified, a voter identity card and NHIS card found on him had the name Kwabena Daniel.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission Officer in the area has identified the voters identity card to be from Kpandai in the Northern Region.

The body has since been deposited at the Walewale Mortuary awaiting autopsy and identification.