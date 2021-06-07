The Black Stars have arrived in Rabat, Turkey for Tuesday’s International friendly against Morocco.

The team departed Accra on Sunday and touched down in Rabat, Monday morning. Captain Andre Ayew made the trip to Rabat for the game.

This will be Ghana’s first game since March this year when they drew with South Africa (1-1) and defeated Sao Tome and Principe (3-1) to qualify for a record 9th straight Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ghana will take on the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Tuesday, June 8, at the FAR Sportive stadium in Rabat.

The two countries will use the match to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which were rescheduled by CAF/FIFA to September 2021 over COVID-19 concerns.

The 25 five players, who made the trip, are:

Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Agyei, Nicholas Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu, Alexander Djiku, Baba Abdul Rahman.

Midfielders: Emmanuel Lomotey, Kudus Mohammed, Baba Idrissu, Moro Salifu, Gladson Awako, Rashid Nortey, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku .

Strikers: Andre Ayew, Emmanuel Gyasi, Kwame Opoku, Joel Fameyeh, Jordan Ayew, Samuel Owusu.

Ghana is paired with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.